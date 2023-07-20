ATP roundup: Pedro Cachin ousts top seed in Switzerland

July 20 - Pedro Cachin of Argentina upset top-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3) to reach the quarterfinals of the EFG Swiss Open Gastaad on Thursday in Switzerland.

Cachin never trailed in the first-set tiebreaker, but in the second he fell behind 2-1 before rattling off five straight points to put it out of reach. He finished with a 7-3 edge in aces and saved five of six break points.

No. 3 seed Lorenzo Sonego of Italy also lost, with Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas posting a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 victory.

Ramos-Vinolas will face Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas in the next round after Varillas beat Facundo Bagnis of Argentina 6-2, 6-1. Cachin's quarterfinal opponent is Spaniard Jaume Munar, who advanced past Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Nordea Open

No. 2 seed Andrey Rublev of Russia and No. 5 seed Alexander Zverev will square off in the quarterfinals after winning their respective matches Thursday in Bastad, Sweden.

Rublev eliminated countryman Pavel Kotov 6-3, 7-6 (4). Zverev cruised past Brazil's Thiago Monteiro 6-1, 6-0 in an hour flat.

No. 1 seed Casper Ruud of Norway is also still in the mix after a 6-2, 6-4 win over Russia's Alexander Shevchenko. In the next round, he'll face Austrian Sebastian Ofner, who rallied past Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Infosys Hall of Fame Open

No. 2 seed Adrian Mannarino and No. 3 seed Ugo Humbert set up an all-French semifinal showdown in Newport, R.I.

Mannarino outlasted seventh seed Jordan Thompson of Australia on Thursday, 6-0, 6-7 (4), 6-2. Humbert beat 2021 tournament champion Kevin Anderson of South Africa 6-2, 6-4.

On the other side of the bracket, four Americans will play in the quarterfinals on Friday. No. 1 seed Tommy Paul will face four-time tournament winner John Isner, and fourth-seeded Mackenzie McDonald will draw Alex Michelsen.

