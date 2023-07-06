Britain's Broady finally gets his Wimbledon moment

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - British wild card Liam Broady was basking in the long-awaited glory of a Centre Court victory on Thursday that had appeared to be moving beyond the 29-year-old after a career of frustration and unfulfilled potential.

His five-set victory over number four seed Casper Ruud was the shock of the tournament to date and, as his first win over a top 10 player, by far the biggest of his career. The fact that it has taken so long just makes it all the sweeter.

"It definitely feels good because I was a very good junior, I got to number two. I played on Wimbledon Court One in the final of the juniors. I was a set and a break up but I completely choked it and that haunted me my entire career," he told reporters.

"I think that is one of the reasons why it took me so long to win a challenger as well - I lost seven challenger finals in a row.

"It always bothered me coming back and playing on the bigger courts and never really feeling like I was comfortable and had performed - losing to Andy Murray on Centre, losing to Milos Raonic and Alex de Minaur on One, and never winning so much as a set.

"I feel like it's taken a monumental effort for me personally to be able to win a match on Centre Court at Wimbledon," he added after his 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-0 win.

Broady reached the third round last year but has a generally atrocious record in the Grand Slams and has never come near to a Tour-level title.

On Thursday though he took advantage of Norwegian Ruud's struggles to adapt to the unfamiliar grass surface, not least as he powered through the final set.

He said he had to almost convince himself in advance to enjoy the occasion, knowing he might never get another chance.

"In the past I'd have been nervous coming into today whereas I wanted it to see it as a reward," he said.

"I'm 29 years old. Going into this tournament I'm 150 in the world. I only have so many Wimbledons left in my career. You have to take the bull by the horns with these opportunities.

"I felt more excited than anything going out there today. Because as hard as it is, you still have to relish the opportunity. It is the pinnacle of the sport -it's the pinnacle of almost any sport, Centre Court of Wimbledon. Obviously to have then got the result as well is the icing on the cake.

"Beyond that, I mean, it was mainly just relief, to be honest when it was over. To be feeling that sort of emotion, then for it to just all dissipate.

"The stress from when you find out you are on Centre Court against the world number four is with you up until you step on the court and every point until you finish the match."

