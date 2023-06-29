Former world number one Wozniacki announces comeback

COPENHAGEN, June 29 (Reuters) - Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki announced her intention to return to tennis on Thursday having retired from the sport in 2020 to start a family.

Danish player Wozniacki spent 71 weeks at the top of the world rankings and finished with 30 singles titles - including a Grand Slam crown at the Australian Open in 2018.

She announced her retirement prior to the 2020 Australian Open at the age of 29, saying she wanted to start a family with her husband, former NBA player David Lee. She has since had a daughter Olivia and son James.

"Over these past three years away from the game I got to make up for lost time with my family, I became a mother and now have two beautiful children I am so grateful for," she wrote on Twitter.

"But I still have goals I want to accomplish. I want to show my kids that you can pursue your dreams no matter your age or role.

"We decided as a family it's time. I'm coming back to play and I can't wait!"

Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen in Copenhagen and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru















