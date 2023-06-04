French Open day eight
PARIS, June 4 (Reuters) - Highlights of the eighth day at the French Open on Sunday (times GMT):
0911 PLAY UNDER WAY
Play began under sunny skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 21 degrees Celsius (69.8°F).
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova takes on Elise Mertens in the first match on Court Philippe-Chatrier before Novak Djokovic and top seed Carlos Alcaraz play their respective fourth-round matches.
The night session features second seed Aryna Sabalenka facing Sloane Stephens.
