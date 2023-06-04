French Open day eight

[1/2] Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 4, 2023 Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in action during her quarter final match against Belgium's Elise Mertens REUTERS/Lisi Niesner















PARIS, June 4 (Reuters) - Highlights of the eighth day at the French Open on Sunday (times GMT):

0911 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under sunny skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 21 degrees Celsius (69.8°F).

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova takes on Elise Mertens in the first match on Court Philippe-Chatrier before Novak Djokovic and top seed Carlos Alcaraz play their respective fourth-round matches.

The night session features second seed Aryna Sabalenka facing Sloane Stephens.

READ MORE

PREVIEW-Musetti up against 'inspiration' Alcaraz for quarter-final spot in Paris

French Open order of play on Sunday

Jabeur upset with fans reselling tickets due to women's match in night session

Swiatek no fan of 'Iga's Bakery' memes after serving up another double bagel

Swiatek serves up double bagel as Gauff, Rune advance

Ruud not haunted by French Open final defeat, eyes another deep run

Hitting ball into crowd was a 'stupid move', says Andreeva

Gauff fights back to end Andreeva's run in Paris

Nadal's season all but over after hip surgery

Haddad Maia becomes first Brazilian woman to reach French Open last 16 in 44 years

Cerundolo downs Fritz to reach second week of slam for first time

Rybakina pulls out of French Open due to illness

Great Dane Rune mauls qualifier Olivieri en route to fourth round

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.