French Open day six















PARIS, June 2 (Reuters) - Highlights of the sixth day at the French Open on Friday (times GMT):

1815 NORRIE CRASHES OUT

Britain's 14th seed Cameron Norrie exited the men's draw in the third round as he was knocked out by 17th-seeded Italian Lorenzo Musetti in a 6-1 6-2 6-4 drubbing.

1656 DJOKOVIC OVERCOMES DAVIDOVICH FOKINA

Third seed Novak Djokovic was given a tough battle before bulldozing his way past Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6(4) 7-6(5) 6-2 to reach the fourth round.

1539 SVITOLINA ADVANCES AFTER COMEBACK WIN

In a rematch of last week's final in Strasbourg, Ukraine's Elina Svitolina once again got the better of Anna Blinkova, advancing to the fourth round after recovering from a set down to clinch a 2-6 6-2 7-5 victory over the Russian.

Svitolina, a three-time French Open quarter-finalist, next faces ninth seed Daria Kasatkina.

1457 SABALENKA SKIPS PRESS CONFERENCE

World number two Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus skipped her post-match press conference on Friday citing mental health reasons, after she was asked to comment on the war in Ukraine on Wednesday following her second-round win.

"I should be able to feel safe when I do interviews with the journalists after my matches," Sabalenka said in an interview with tournament organisers.

"For my own mental health and well-being, I have decided to take myself out of this situation today, and the tournament has supported me in this decision."

1410 SONEGO UPSETS RUBLEV

Italian Lorenzo Sonego upset seventh seed Andrey Rublev 5-7 0-6 6-3 7-6(5) 6-3 to reach the fourth round of the French Open for a second time.

1259 KHACHANOV DOWNS KOKKINAKIS IN FOUR SETS

Men's 11th-seed Karen Khachanov beat Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis in four sets, winning 6-4 6-1 3-6 7-6(5).

1252 SABALENKA DISPATCHES RAKHIMOVA IN STRAIGHT SETS

Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka moved into the fourth round of the French Open with a clinical 6-2 6-2 win over Russian Kamilla Rakhimova in an hour and seven minutes.

1211 KASATKINA ON BEATING 21-YEAR-OLD PEYTON STEARNS

"I had one thought today during the match. She was on the other side, and I had exactly the picture of me, five or six years ago playing (Simona) Halep on Suzanne Lenglen being 22 years old and super nervous," Kasatkina told reporters.

"Now it's reversed. So that was a little bit of a weird feeling..."

1124 MERTENS UPSETS PEGULA

World number three Jessica Pegula became the highest-ranked player in the women's draw to exit the tournament after a 6-1 6-3 loss to Belgium's Elise Mertens in the third round.

1005 KASATKINA BREEZES INTO FOURTH ROUND

Kasatkina made light work of Peyton Stearns in their third-round match, dispatching the American 6-0 6-1 in just under an hour.

0907 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under sunny skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 15 degrees Celsius (59°F).

In the day session, Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka will play their respective matches on Court Philippe-Chatrier before Novak Djokovic.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz takes centre stage in the night session.

Reporting by Rohith Nair, Aadi Nair, Hritika Sharma and Pearl Josephine Nazare; Editing by Christian Radnedge











