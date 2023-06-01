French Open order of play on Friday

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 1, 2023 General view during matches at the French Open REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

June 1 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main showcourts on the sixth day of the French Open on Friday (play begins at 0900 GMT unless specified, prefix number denotes seeding):

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER (0945)

28-Elise Mertens (Belgium) v 3-Jessica Pegula (U.S.)

Kamilla Rakhimova (Russia) v 2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

3-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 29-Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spain)

Not before 1815

1-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) v 26-Denis Shapovalov (Canada)

COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN

Peyton Stearns (U.S.) v 9-Daria Kasatkina (Russia)

Lorenzo Sonego (Italy) v 7-Andrey Rublev (Russia)

Sloane Stephens (U.S.) v Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan)

Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) v 5-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

COURT SIMONNE-MATHIEU

11-Karen Khachanov (Russia) v Thanasi Kokkinakis (Australia)

Anna Blinkova (Russia) v Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)

17-Lorenzo Musetti (Italy) v 14-Cameron Norrie (Britain)

Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic) v 27-Irina-Camelia Begu (Romania)

