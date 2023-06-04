French Open order of play on Monday
June 4 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main showcourts on the ninth day of the French Open on Monday (play begins at 0900 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding):
COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER
Bernarda Pera (U.S.) v 7-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia)
Nicolas Jarry (Chile) v 4-Casper Ruud (Norway)
Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Slovakia) v 6-Coco Gauff (U.S.)
Not before 1815
28-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) v 22-Alexander Zverev (Germany)
COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN
Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spain) v 14-Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazil)
6-Holger Rune (Denmark) v 23-Francisco Cerundolo (Argentina)
1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine)
Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Argentina) v 27-Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan)
