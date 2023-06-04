French Open order of play on Monday

French Open
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 4, 2023 General view during the fourth round match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

June 4 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main showcourts on the ninth day of the French Open on Monday (play begins at 0900 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding):

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER

Bernarda Pera (U.S.) v 7-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia)

Nicolas Jarry (Chile) v 4-Casper Ruud (Norway)

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Slovakia) v 6-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

Not before 1815

28-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) v 22-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN

Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spain) v 14-Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazil)

6-Holger Rune (Denmark) v 23-Francisco Cerundolo (Argentina)

1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine)

Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Argentina) v 27-Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan)

Compiled by Aadi Nair in Nashik, India; editing by Clare Fallon

