Jabeur battles back to beat Andreescu

[1/3] Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 8, 2023 Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates after winning her third round match against Canada's Bianca Andreescu REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Last year's runner-up Ons Jabeur came from a set down to keep alive her Wimbledon dream with a 3-6 6-4 6-3 victory over former Grand Slam champion Bianca Andreescu on Saturday.

The Tunisian, the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final, struggled to find her best on her first match back on Centre Court since last year's final.

But with American great Billie Jean King watching on from the Royal Box, the 28-year-old still found a way to win after being outplayed in the opening set by the 2019 U.S. Open champion whose variety flummoxed even the usually versatile Jabeur.

"I've got to thank the rain a little bit, letting me speak to my coach and having a better perspective about the match," said Jabeur, who also reached last year's U.S. Open final.

"I didn't play my best tennis but I wanted to be more aggressive. I'm playing against a grand slam champion and she made the mission tough."

The sixth seed regained some control with a serve break midway through the second set which enabled her to take the match into a deciding set.

Canadian Andreescu, who like Jabeur has a box of tricks up her sleeve, looked to have the edge again in the third set and was a break ahead but gave away her advantage with a double fault.

Rain began to fall and the match was halted while the Centre Court roof was slid across.

On the resumption, Jabeur had to work hard to hold serve, saving a break point, and she then picked the perfect moment to strike when she broke to love at 4-4.

She still had to serve it out, but did so calmly, sealing it with an ace, to move into a fourth-round clash against two-time champion Petra Kvitova -- roaring with relief after match point.

"It was very emotional coming back here since a great final. It's my favourite court and I also love the crowd, the energy and how beautiful it is and hopefully I can come back and play more matches here," Jabeur said.

Asked about the presence of American trailblazer King, Jabeur said she had felt like asking her for advice.

"It was frustrating -- her drop shots and slices were annoying and I now know what other players feel," she said.

"Billie was watching and I swear I was going to turn to her and ask her what she would do. We need to talk please after."

