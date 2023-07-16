List of Wimbledon men's singles champions

Tennis · July 16, 2023 · 6:06 PM UTC · ago

Carlos Alcaraz heralded the changing of the guard in men's tennis as he ended Novak Djokovic's long reign at Wimbledon with a rip-roaring 1-6 7-6(6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 victory to win the All England Club title for the first time on Sunday.