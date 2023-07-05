Medvedev's class overcomes young Briton Fery

[1/3] Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 5, 2023 Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action during his first round match against Britain's Arthur Fery REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev fought off the spirited efforts of British world number 391 Arthur Fery with a 7-5 6-4 6-3 victory over the 20-year-old wildcard on Wednesday as he starts his latest attempt for a serious challenge at Wimbledon.

Medvedev, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, world number one in 2022 and winner of five tournaments this year, has only once reached the fourth round, though he missed last year's tournament due to the ban on Russian players.

Fery, making his Tour level debut, knocked him out of his stride for a while with a sustained serve and volley approach but a rain break at 5-5 in the first set changed the dynamic and Medvedev quickly wrapped up the opener.

It was not the procession many expected after that, though, with Fery breaking to love early in the second set as Medvedev struggled for consistency. The 27-year-old's serve remained a powerful weapon, however, and enabled him to avoid further scares.

Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ed Osmond















