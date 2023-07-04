Mighty Murray lifts Wimbledon gloom
LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - Not many sports events can turn to a knight of the realm to lift the gloom but Wimbledon's rainy Tuesday was saved by a virtuoso performance from Sir Andy Murray which had Centre Court cooing in pleasure.
A classic battle of Britain it wasn't, as opponent Ryan Peniston failed to live up to the occasion, but Murray - who has revelled in National Treasure status since famously ending Britain's 77-year wait for a home men's singles champion in 2013 - played his part to perfection, winning 6-3 6-0 6-1.
"Obviously it is amazing to be back here on centre court," said former world number one and twice Wimbledon champion Murray after his first-round victory.
"I started off the match quite nervously. I wanted to play well ... and once I got the break in that first set, I played some great tennis."
Few would disagree.
Gracefully patrolling the baseline in a fashion which made a mockery of his multiple hip surgeries, the 36-year-old Scot peppered Centre Court with winners in a two-hour masterclass which left world number 268 Peniston a mere spectator for large chunks of the contest.
"It's been a long time since I've felt physically this good coming into Wimbledon," Murray said.
"So I am hoping I am fit and ready for a good run," he added, as the Centre Court whooped and cheered.
