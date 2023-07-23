Rublev beats Ruud to win Swedish Open
July 23 (Reuters) - Russian Andrey Rublev beat Norwegian top seed Casper Ruud 7-6(3) 6-0 in the final of the Swedish Open to claim his second claycourt title of the year on Sunday in Bastad.
The 25-year-old, who captured the Masters 1000 title in Monte-Carlo in April, won the 14th ATP title of his career.
"It is always great to win a title," second seed Rublev said.
"It is a special feeling and the final was played in tough conditions, but I was lucky."
