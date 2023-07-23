Rublev beats Ruud to win Swedish Open

ATP 250 - Swedish Open
Tennis - ATP 250 - Swedish Open - Bastad, Sweden - July 23, 2023 Russia 's Andrey Rublev celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Norway's Casper Ruud Anders Bjuro/TT News Agency via REUTERS

July 23 (Reuters) - Russian Andrey Rublev beat Norwegian top seed Casper Ruud 7-6(3) 6-0 in the final of the Swedish Open to claim his second claycourt title of the year on Sunday in Bastad.

The 25-year-old, who captured the Masters 1000 title in Monte-Carlo in April, won the 14th ATP title of his career.

"It is always great to win a title," second seed Rublev said.

"It is a special feeling and the final was played in tough conditions, but I was lucky."

Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk

