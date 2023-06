Rybakina to face American Rogers in Wimbledon first round

[1/2] Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 21, 2023 Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates after winning her final match against Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel/File Photo

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Defending women's champion Elena Rybakina will face American Shelby Rogers in the opening round at Wimbledon while top seed Iga Swiatek faces a tough test against China's Zhu Lin.

Friday's draw at the All England Club also pitched American veteran Venus Williams against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in one of the standout matches of the opening round.

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka will open her campaign against Hungarian Panna Udvardy.

The projected quarter-finals based on seedings would see Swiatek meet seventh seed Coco Gauff while third seed Rybakina could face Tunisia's Ons Jabeur.

Swiatek is positioned to face American fourth seed Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals.

The men's draw followed later.

