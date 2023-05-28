Sabalenka roars into French Open second round

[1/3] Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 28, 2023 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in action during her first round match against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach















PARIS, May 28 (Reuters) - Aryna Sabalenka took her time to get going but powered into the second round of the French Open with a comprehensive 6-3 6-2 win over Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in a feisty clash to begin the year's second Grand Slam on Sunday.

Sabalenka appeared to be in a spot of bother on serve early on and fell behind 2-3, but the unseeded Kostyuk could not build on her advantage and the Australian Open champion struck back immediately with a powerful crosscourt volley on breakpoint.

Second seed Sabalenka wrapped up the first set in style in front of a sparse Court Philippe Chatrier crowd before pouncing in the next with an early break and another to go up 4-1, as Kostyuk wilted under the Paris sun.

The Belarusian raised her level again late in the match to save two breakpoints and close out the victory in 71 minutes.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Paris, editing by Ed Osmond











