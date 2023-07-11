Sinner stops Safiullin to move into Wimbledon semi-finals

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Eighth seed Jannik Sinner broke new ground at Wimbledon on Tuesday as the Italian powered into the semi-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time with a 6-4 3-6 6-2 6-2 win over big-hitting Russian Roman Safiullin.

The 21-year-old has made the most of a favourable draw at the grasscourt major this year and became the first man to reach the final four without taking on a top 50 opponent since both Boris Becker and Pete Sampras did so in 1995.

The win also meant Sinner became only the third Italian man to make the Wimbledon semis after Nicola Pietrangeli and Matteo Berrettini but he had to overcome a wobble against the inspired Safiullin midway through the contest.

"It means a lot to me. We put a lot of work in, many hours also off the court, a lot of sacrifices for this moment so it means a lot for me and it means a lot to share it with you guys," Sinner said on court.

"It's a nice moment for me. I just try to play my tennis. Every match has a little bit of its own story and obviously I'm very happy to be in the semi-finals."

After a high-octane start by both players under the roof on a sometimes slippery Court One, Sinner broke for a 5-4 lead with a barrage of big shots from the baseline and comfortably held serve in the next game to go a set up on Safiullin.

World number 92 Safiullin did not let his optimism dip after surrendering his serve early in the second set and the Wimbledon debutant reeled off five games in a row from 1-3 down to draw level in the match.

"I was a break up in the second set and I got down mentally a bit, so this is a part we're working on a lot," Sinner said. "Obviously happy how I reacted in the next couple of sets and he's a tough player to play against.

"We played each other one year ago in the ATP Cup and it was a tough match. I wish him all the best for this season, because he's going to make a very good one."

The slightly-built Sinner continued to exhibit superb ball-striking en route to winning the next set in 34 minutes and the contest was effectively over after he broke for a 4-2 lead in the fourth set, which he won when Safiullin sent a shot wide.

Up next for Sinner is a meeting with holder Novak Djokovic or seventh seed Andrey Rublev.

"I'll go on to the court with a good mentality," Sinner said. "I know Novak hasn't lost on Centre Court in 10 years, so it's going to be a tough one.

"But who knows, maybe it's my day. Andrey will also be playing in the semi-finals for the first time (if he makes it through).

"I'm just trying to rest and enjoy one of my most important matches until now, it's going to be a special moment."

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge

