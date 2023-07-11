Top seed Swiatek beaten in Wimbledon quarter-finals by Svitolina

[1/5] Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 11, 2023 Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates winning her quarter final match against Poland's Iga Swiatek REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - World number one Iga Swiatek was beaten 7-5 6-7(5) 6-2 in the Wimbledon quarter-finals by Ukrainian wildcard Elina Svitolina on Tuesday.

Svitolina, who returned to the tour in April after giving birth to her daughter last October, reached the semi-finals of the grasscourt major for the second time in four years.

Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ken Ferris

