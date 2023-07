[1/4] Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 12, 2023 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz signs autographs for the spectators after winning his quarter final match against Denmark's Holger Rune REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

July 13 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main show courts on the 12th day of the Wimbledon championships on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding):

CENTRE COURT (1230 GMT)

8-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

1-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) v 3-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

Compiled by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.