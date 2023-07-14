Wimbledon 2023: order of play on Saturday
LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main show court on the 13th day of the Wimbledon championships on Saturday (play starts at 1300 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding):
CENTRE COURT
WOMEN'S SINGLES FINAL
Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic) v 6-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia)
MEN'S DOUBLES FINAL
1-Wesley Koolhof (Netherlands)/Neal Skupski (Britain) v 15-Marcel Granollers (Spain)/Horacio Zeballos (Argentina)
Compiled by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.