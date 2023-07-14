Wimbledon 2023: order of play on Saturday

Wimbledon
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 27, 2022 An order of play board before the start of play REUTERS/Paul Childs/File Photo

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main show court on the 13th day of the Wimbledon championships on Saturday (play starts at 1300 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding):

CENTRE COURT

WOMEN'S SINGLES FINAL

Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic) v 6-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia)

MEN'S DOUBLES FINAL

1-Wesley Koolhof (Netherlands)/Neal Skupski (Britain) v 15-Marcel Granollers (Spain)/Horacio Zeballos (Argentina)

Compiled by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next