Wimbledon 2023: order of play on Sunday

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Order of play on the 14th day of the Wimbledon championships on Sunday (play starts at 1300 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding):

CENTRE COURT

MEN'S SINGLES FINAL

1-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) v 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

WOMEN'S DOUBLES FINAL

3-Storm Hunter (Australia)/Elise Mertens (Belgium) v Hsieh Su-Wei (Taiwan)/Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic)

Compiled by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.