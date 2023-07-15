Wimbledon 2023: order of play on Sunday
LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Order of play on the 14th day of the Wimbledon championships on Sunday (play starts at 1300 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding):
CENTRE COURT
MEN'S SINGLES FINAL
1-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) v 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
WOMEN'S DOUBLES FINAL
3-Storm Hunter (Australia)/Elise Mertens (Belgium) v Hsieh Su-Wei (Taiwan)/Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic)
Compiled by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.