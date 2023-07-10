Wimbledon 2023: order of play on Tuesday

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main show courts on the ninth day of the Wimbledon championships on Tuesday (prefix number denotes seeding):

CENTRE COURT (1230 GMT)

1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)

7-Andrey Rublev (Russia) v 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

COURT ONE (1200 GMT)

4-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic)

8-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v Roman Safiullin (Russia)

Compiled by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge

