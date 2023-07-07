Wimbledon day five
LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Highlights of the fifth day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Friday (times GMT):
1005 PLAY UNDERWAY
Play began under sunny skies, with the temperature hovering around 24 degrees Celsius. Britain's Met Office has forecast a rain-free day.
Former champion Andy Murray and fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will resume their second-round match on Centre Court. Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka are in third-round action later.
