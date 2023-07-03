Wimbledon day one

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Highlights of the first day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Monday (times GMT):

1252 AZARENKA THROUGH IN THREE SETS

Twice major winner Victoria Azarenka held off China's Yuan Yue in a tight match to secure a 6-4 5-7 6-4 win and advance to the second round.

1245 WIMBLEDON ADVISES FANS TO STAY AT HOME

Wimbledon organisers on Twitter said their grounds are expected to be at capacity on Monday, adding that fans intending to queue should not travel to the All England Club.

1236 PEGULA SURVIVES DAVIS SCARE

American fourth seed Jessica Pegula overcame a second-set wobble to beat compatriot Lauren Davis 6-2 6-7(8) 6-3 in the first round.

1234 LOCAL HOPE DART KNOCKED OUT

France's Diane Parry dealt Briton Harriet Dart a second set bagel en route to a 6-7(4) 6-0 6-4 comeback win.

1159 RUSSIANS RUBLEV, KUDERMETOVA THROUGH IN STRAIGHT SETS

Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev moved into the second round of Wimbledon with a clinical 6-3 7-5 6-4 win over Australia's Max Purcell in one hour 33 minutes.

Rublev's 12th seeded compatriot Veronika Kudermetova moved past Estonia's Kaia Kanepi with a 7-6(4) 6-4 win.

1008 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under cloudy skies with the temperature hovering around 17 degrees Celsius.

