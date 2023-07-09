Wimbledon day seven

July 9 (Reuters) - Highlights of the seventh day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Sunday (times GMT):

1940 SVITOLINA BATTLES BACK TO BEAT AZARENKA

Ukrainian wildcard Elina Svitolina recovered from a set down to claim a thrilling 2-6 6-4 7-6(11-9) win over two-time Grand Slam champion and 19th seed Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their fourth-round clash.

1925 SWIATEK SURVIVES AGAINST BENCIC

Poland's top seed Iga Swiatek rallied from a set down and saved two match points to beat Swiss 14th seed Belinda Bencic 6-7(4) 7-6(2) 6-3 and reach her first Wimbledon quarter-finals.

1628 SINNER TO QUARTER-FINALS IN STRAIGHT SETS

Italian eighth seed Jannik Sinner claimed a 7-6(4) 6-4 6-3 win over Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan to reach the quarter-finals for the second year in a row.

1557 RUBLEV THROUGH IN FIVE SETS

Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev worked overtime to reach the quarter-finals with a 7-5 6-3 6-7(6) 6-7(5) 6-4 victory over Kazakh 23rd seed Alexander Bublik.

The 25-year-old Rublev scored one of the best points of the tournament to get to match point with a dive shot that left his opponent and the Centre Court crowd in awe.

"It was the most lucky shot ever! It was luck, nothing else. I don't think I can do it one more time," said Rublev.

1531 SAFIULLIN STUNS SHAPOVALOV

Russian Roman Safiullin rallied from a set down to claim a stunning 3-6 6-3 6-1 6-3 win over Canada's 26th seed Denis Shapovalov and reach the quarter-finals.

1321 PEGULA SAILS INTO QUARTER-FINALS

Fourth seeded American Jessica Pegula beat Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko 6-1 6-3 in the fourth round to set up a quarter-final clash against Marketa Vondrousova.

1301 DIMITROV KNOCKS OUT TIAFOE

American tenth seed Frances Tiafoe was bundled out in straight sets by Grigor Dimitrov in the third round, as the Bulgarian 21st seed claimed a 6-2 6-3 6-2 win.

1245 TEENAGER ANDREEVA BEATS POTAPOVA

Russian qualifier Mirra Andreeva beat 22nd-seeded compatriot Anastasia Potapova 6-2 7-5 to enter the fourth round, where she will face American Madison Keys. The 16-year-old Andreeva is making her first-ever appearance in the Wimbledon main draw.

1225 VONDROUSOVA MOVES INTO QUARTER-FINALS

Vondrousova moved into the quarter-finals after beating fellow Czech and 32nd seed Marie Bouzkova 2-6 6-4 6-3.

1006 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under cloudy skies, with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius.

Novak Djokovic will continue his bid for a fifth consecutive title at the grasscourt Grand Slam, while women's top seed Iga Swiatek will also return to Centre Court when she takes on Swiss Olympic champion Belinda Bencic.

Ukrainian wildcard Elina Svitolina will face Belarusian two-time major winner Victoria Azarenka in the fourth round.

