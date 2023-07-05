Wimbledon day three

July 5 (Reuters) - Highlights of the third day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Wednesday (times GMT):

1005 NO PLAY ON OUTER COURTS DUE TO RAIN

Light rain forced organisers to push the start of play on the outdoor courts to 1030. Britain's Met Office has predicted scattered showers across southeast England on Wednesday.

Organisers are playing catch-up after 69 matches on the outside courts were cancelled on Tuesday due to torrential rain.

