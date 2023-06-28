WTA roundup: Coco Gauff cruises into quarterfinals

[1/2] Tennis - Eastbourne International - Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, Eastbourne, Britain - June 28, 2023 Coco Gauff of the U.S. in action during her round of 16 match against Britain's Jodie Anna Burrage Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

June 28 - Fifth-seeded Coco Gauff needed 59 minutes to advance while No. 4 Ons Jabeur was eliminated in the second round of the Rothesay International on Wednesday in Eastbourne, England.

Gauff defeated Brit Jodie Burrage 6-1, 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals, where she will play fellow American Jessica Pegula. The No. 3 seed needed three sets to dispatch Camila Osorio 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.

Jabeur was bounced in 72 minutes by unseeded Italian Camila Giorgi 6-3, 6-2. Second-seeded Carolina Garcia easily defeated Ana Bogdan 6-3, 6-4.

No. 8 Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil was forced to retire in the second set of her match. Petra Martic, who moves on, was leading 6-4, 4-2.

Ninth-seeded Daria Kasatkina, Jelena Ostapenko and Madison Keys also advanced.

Bad Homburg Open

Top seed and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland cruised into the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Switzerland's Jil Teichmann in Germany.

Swiatek will face Anna Blinkova, a 7-5, 6-2 winner over Leylah Fernandez of Canada.

Italian Lucia Bronzetti rallied to a 1-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3 win over No. 4 Mayar Sherif of Egypt.

Also, Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic advanced, 6-2, 6-4 over Russian Evgeniya Rodina.

--Field Level Media















