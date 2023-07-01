WTA roundup: Madison Keys upsets Coco Gauff in Eastbourne

[1/4] Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 4, 2023 Russia's Daria Kasatkina in action during her fourth round match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

July 1 - Former champion Madison Keys will face No. 9 seed Daria Kasatkina in the Rothesay International final Saturday in Eastbourne, England.

The unseeded Keys won her maiden title at the grass-court tournament as a 19-year-old in 2014. She advanced Friday with a 6-3, 6-3 upset against No. 5 seed Coco Gauff in just 81 minutes in an all-American semifinal.

Keys is 8-2 in her career against Kasatkina, who has won two of their last three meetings. The Russian reached the final by converting all seven break points in a 6-2, 7-5 victory against Italy's Camila Giorgi, who double-faulted 10 times.

Bad Homburg

Italy's Lucia Bronzetti will meet Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic in the final in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Bronzetti advanced in a walkover when World No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland withdrew from their semifinal match due to an illness.

Siniakova had a much busier day. First she completed Thursday's quarterfinal suspended by darkness, finishing off a 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 upset of No. 2 seed Liudmila Samsonova of Russia. Siniakova then breezed to a 6-2, 6-2 victory over unseeded American Emma Navarro in a 66-minute semifinal.

--Field Level Media















