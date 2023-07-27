WTA roundup: No. 6 seed Mirra Andreeva upset in Lausanne

July 27 - Anna Bondar of Hungary, ranked No. 155 in the world, rallied to upset No. 6 seed Mirra Andreeva of Russia 7-6 (3), 6-3 on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Ladies Open Lausanne in Switzerland.

Down a break in both sets, Bondar came back to deny the 16-year-old Andreeva her first quarterfinal appearance on the WTA Tour.

In other action, No. 7 seed Alize Cornet of France advanced to the second round with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 victory over Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic.

Following her run to the round of 16 in the French Open, No. 8 seed Elina Avanesyan of Russia moved into her third WTA quarterfinal in the last two months by defeating France's Chloe Paquet 2-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Hamburg European Open

Posting 48 winners to Russian Yulia Putintseva's eight, Jule Niemeier - ranked No. 106 -- rallied for a 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 win over the No. 6 seed to reach the quarterfinals in her native Germany.

No. 7 seed Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands dropped the second set against Nadia Podoroska of Argentina, but pulled out a 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 win.

Eva Lys of Germany had no problem dispatching Panna Udvardy of Hungary 6-4, 6-1, Australia's Daria Saville defeated Germany's Tamara Korpatsch 7-6 (6), 6-2 and Germany's Noma Noha Akugue bounced back to upend Australia's Storm Hunter 0-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

BNP Paribas Warsaw Open

Tatjana Maria of Germany and Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium each picked up second-round victories in straight sets in Poland.

Maria rolled past Clara Tauson of Denmark 6-4, 6-0, while Wickmayer cruised over Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic 6-2, 6-2.

--Field Level Media

