Triathlon-Motorcycle rider dies after collision with cyclist at Ironman Hamburg race
BERLIN, June 4 (Reuters) - A motorcycle rider died on Sunday and a triathlete was severely injured in a collision during the Ironman European championship in Hamburg, police said.
The rider, who was carrying a camera operator, clashed head-on with the cyclist at a narrow part of the race where both lanes were being used by competitors and accompanying vehicles.
The accident happened during live coverage of the race before Germany's ARD broadcaster interrupted transmission.
The 70-year-old rider died on the spot, police said. The triathlete, aged 26, suffered severe injuries while the camera operator was in shock and was also taken to hospital for treatment.
"A closure of the race track was unavoidable in the area of the accident," Hamburg police said in a statement.
"The athletes had to get off in front of the accident site and cross over to the dyke. Towards the direction of the city centre, the racetrack was briefly diverted."
The race was interrupted but resumed a little later.
