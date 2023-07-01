Two uncapped players in Argentina squad to meet New Zealand
July 1 (Reuters) - Argentina coach Michael Cheika has named two uncapped players in his 30-man squad to face New Zealand in their Rugby Championship opener in Mendoza next Saturday.
Winger Rodrigo Isgro and fellow back Luciano Gonzalez have both played sevens for Argentina but could now take their bow in the 15-man game as Cheika fine-tunes his options ahead of the Rugby World Cup in France that starts in September.
Uncapped scrumhalf Ignacio Inchauspe has also been included to train with the squad but will not be considered to play against the All Blacks.
Cheika must do without experienced flanker Marcos Kremer, who is serving a five-week suspension for a red card received playing for Stade Francais and will miss the entire Rugby Championship.
The squad will be captained by Julian Montoya. Argentina will travel to Australia (July 15) and South Africa (July 9) in the remainder of their Rugby Championship fixtures.
Argentina squad to face New Zealand:
Tomás Albornoz (3 caps), Matias Alemanno (84 caps), Lautaro Bazan Velez (3 caps), Eduardo Bello (10 caps), Gonzalo Bertranou (49 caps), Emiliano Boffelli (50 caps), Rodrigo Bruni (18 caps), Sebastien Cancelliere (13 caps), Mateo Carreras (7 caps), Santiago Carreras (31 caps), Lucio Cinti (12 caps), Agustin Creevy (97 caps), Bautista Delguy (25 caps), Thomas Gallo (13 caps), Luciano Gonzalez (uncapped), Juan Martín Gonzalez (20 caps), Santiago Grondona (10 caps), Rodrigo Isgro (uncapped), Tomás Lavanini (78 caps), Pablo Matera (91 caps), Santiago Medrano (32 caps), Julian Montoya (captain – 85 caps), Matias Moroni (69 caps), Matias Orlando (57 caps), Lucas Paulos (10 caps), Pedro Rubiolo (1 cap), Ignacio Ruiz (4 caps), Nicolás Sanchez (95 caps), Lucio Sordoni (3 caps), Mayco Vivas (17 caps).
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- BaseballKyle Bradish, Orioles armed and ready to take on Twins
Kyle Bradish looks to continue his recent success and help the Baltimore Orioles snap a three-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.
- BaseballNationals hope momentum continues against Phillies
The Washington Nationals are 15 games below .500, but they are trending in the right direction.
- BaseballEnergized Pirates chase another win over Brewers
The visiting Milwaukee Brewers might not look so big and bad to the Pittsburgh Pirates this time around.
- SportsRugby Rugby's new 'World League' to kick off in 2026
A new rugby competition between tier one nations from the northern and southern hemisphere will be played every alternate year from 2026 to add a competitive edge to the July and November international windows, officials confirmed on Saturday.