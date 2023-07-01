Two uncapped players in Argentina squad to meet New Zealand

July 1 (Reuters) - Argentina coach Michael Cheika has named two uncapped players in his 30-man squad to face New Zealand in their Rugby Championship opener in Mendoza next Saturday.

Winger Rodrigo Isgro and fellow back Luciano Gonzalez have both played sevens for Argentina but could now take their bow in the 15-man game as Cheika fine-tunes his options ahead of the Rugby World Cup in France that starts in September.

Uncapped scrumhalf Ignacio Inchauspe has also been included to train with the squad but will not be considered to play against the All Blacks.

Cheika must do without experienced flanker Marcos Kremer, who is serving a five-week suspension for a red card received playing for Stade Francais and will miss the entire Rugby Championship.

The squad will be captained by Julian Montoya. Argentina will travel to Australia (July 15) and South Africa (July 9) in the remainder of their Rugby Championship fixtures.

Argentina squad to face New Zealand:

Tomás Albornoz (3 caps), Matias Alemanno (84 caps), Lautaro Bazan Velez (3 caps), Eduardo Bello (10 caps), Gonzalo Bertranou (49 caps), Emiliano Boffelli (50 caps), Rodrigo Bruni (18 caps), Sebastien Cancelliere (13 caps), Mateo Carreras (7 caps), Santiago Carreras (31 caps), Lucio Cinti (12 caps), Agustin Creevy (97 caps), Bautista Delguy (25 caps), Thomas Gallo (13 caps), Luciano Gonzalez (uncapped), Juan Martín Gonzalez (20 caps), Santiago Grondona (10 caps), Rodrigo Isgro (uncapped), Tomás Lavanini (78 caps), Pablo Matera (91 caps), Santiago Medrano (32 caps), Julian Montoya (captain – 85 caps), Matias Moroni (69 caps), Matias Orlando (57 caps), Lucas Paulos (10 caps), Pedro Rubiolo (1 cap), Ignacio Ruiz (4 caps), Nicolás Sanchez (95 caps), Lucio Sordoni (3 caps), Mayco Vivas (17 caps).

Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Hugh Lawson















