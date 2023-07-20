Under-20 southern hemisphere Rugby Championship to launch in 2024

[1/2] Rugby Union - Under-20 International - England vs South Africa - Sixways Stadium, Worcester, Britain - May 11, 2018 England's Joel Kpoku in action with South Africa's Ben Jason Dixon. Action Images/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

July 20 (Reuters) - Teams from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina will compete in a new Under-20 Rugby Championship from 2024, the governing body of southern hemisphere rugby, SANZAAR, announced on Thursday.

The annual tournament, set to serve as a springboard for young players hoping to break into senior teams, will be hosted by one country in a round-robin format, with each team playing the others once over three weeks.

The 2024 tournament is scheduled to take place in April on the Gold Coast in Australia.

"It has long been recognised that the missing link in our junior pathways was the existence of a SANZAAR international championship for up-and-coming talent," SANZAAR chairman Hamish McLennan said in a statement.

"The SANZAAR member unions and I are confident its establishment can only strengthen rugby pathways for young players in the southern hemisphere.

"Exposure to additional international matches can only benefit the players in terms of experience and adapting to the demands of the top level of rugby."

New Zealand have dominated the senior Rugby Championship, winning five of the last six titles. The All Blacks also lead this year's Championship after two rounds.

