US DOJ to investigate PGA Tour-LIV Golf pact - WSJ















June 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has notified the PGA Tour that it will review its planned deal with Saudi-backed LIV Golf for antitrust concerns, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The PGA Tour, DP World Tour and rival Saudi-backed LIV circuit, which had been involved in a bitter fight that split the sport, announced an agreement last week to merge and form one unified commercial entity. read more

Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin Paul











