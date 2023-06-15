US DOJ to investigate PGA Tour-LIV Golf pact - WSJ
June 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has notified the PGA Tour that it will review its planned deal with Saudi-backed LIV Golf for antitrust concerns, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The PGA Tour, DP World Tour and rival Saudi-backed LIV circuit, which had been involved in a bitter fight that split the sport, announced an agreement last week to merge and form one unified commercial entity. read more
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- GolfU.S. Open begins with PGA, LIV stars paired together
The 123rd U.S Open got underway at the Los Angeles Country Club on Thursday against the backdrop of the bombshell announcement of a partnership between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and the Saudi backers of the LIV circuit.