Usyk to defend heavyweight titles against Dubois
July 6 (Reuters) - Oleksandr Usyk will defend his IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles when he takes on Britain's Daniel Dubois at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland, on Aug. 26, the Ukrainian said on Thursday.
Usyk had been expected to fight WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in a unification fight but negotiations fell through in March.
Dubois, 25, is the WBA (Regular) heavyweight belt holder and mandatory challenger while 36-year-old Usyk is the WBA (Super) champion.
Usyk is undefeated in 20 professional fights with 13 knockouts while Dubois has won 19 of his 20 bouts, losing one.
