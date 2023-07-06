Usyk to defend heavyweight titles against Dubois

[1/2] Boxing - Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua - WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight world title - King Abdullah Sports City Arena, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - August 20, 2022. Oleksandr Usyk celebrates winning his fight against Anthony Joshua. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

July 6 (Reuters) - Oleksandr Usyk will defend his IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles when he takes on Britain's Daniel Dubois at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland, on Aug. 26, the Ukrainian said on Thursday.

Usyk had been expected to fight WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in a unification fight but negotiations fell through in March.

Dubois, 25, is the WBA (Regular) heavyweight belt holder and mandatory challenger while 36-year-old Usyk is the WBA (Super) champion.

Usyk is undefeated in 20 professional fights with 13 knockouts while Dubois has won 19 of his 20 bouts, losing one.

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon















