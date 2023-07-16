Wallaby Ikitau out for up to 8 weeks with scapula fracture
SYDNEY, July 16 (Reuters) - Australia have suffered a major blow as they continue their preparations for the World Cup after outside centre Len Ikitau was ruled out for six to eight weeks with a fractured scapula in his shoulder.
The hard-running midfielder sustained the injury in the sixth minute of Australia's 34-31 loss to Argentina in the Rugby Championship on Saturday when Pumas fullback Emiliano Boffelli crashed into him as he scored a try.
Ikitau played on but was forced to leave the pitch 12 minutes later in obvious pain. Scans confirmed a fracture that will make him unavailable for Australia's next two tests against New Zealand and a World Cup warm-up against France.
The 24-year-old, who has played 28 times for the Wallabies, was one of the best Australian players in this year's Super Rugby Pacific competition.
