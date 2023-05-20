Rugby-Chiefs back to winning ways, Brumbies stunned by Force















May 20 (Reuters) - Lock Tupou Vaa'i scored two tries as table-toppers Waikato Chiefs returned to winning ways with a 23-12 victory over Wellington Hurricanes in a Super Rugby Pacific clash played in dire conditions, but ACT Brumbies slipped to a surprise defeat.

Chiefs scored three tries on Saturday having controlled the contest in the heavy rain to make it 11 wins from 12 games this season, bouncing back from a shock defeat at Queensland Reds last week.

It extends Chiefs' lead at the top of the table to eight points with two rounds to play and they now look odds-on favourites to have a home run through the knockout stages.

It was not the most convincing of wins, but co-captain Sam Cane said the weather dictated the way they played.

"When we come to this point of the season, the weather changes and I think the rugby we play has to change accordingly," Cane told Sky Sport.

"It won't be pieces of individual brilliance that win games, it will be a real collective effort."

Western Force kept their quarter-final hopes alive with a 34-19 victory over the Brumbies which has likely ended the latter’s chances of topping the table, but moved the Perth-based side into the top eight.

The home team raced into a 21-0 lead as they caught the Brumbies cold at the start of the game, and after the visitors had rallied to trail 24-19, Force prop Marley Pearce made sure of the win as he crossed the line after 16 phases.

Second-placed Canterbury Crusaders were without several of their leading players but had no trouble in thumping winless Moana Pasifika 41-7 following a strong first-half performance that put them 29-0 up at the break.

"Our focus was to start well, especially playing into a stiff breeze that required us forwards to set the play," Crusaders captain Scott Barrett said.

"I’m just pleased with how this group went. There were quite a lot of young boys here and they rolled their sleeves up with a lot of effort."

The Reds could not back up their victory last weekend as they lost 45-26 at home to Auckland Blues who climbed to fourth.

It was a tight contest at halftime as the Blues led 17-14, before running away with it in a dominant second half. The Blues scored five tries through their backs and one from lock Patrick Tuipulotu.

New South Waratahs made it four wins in succession with a 32-18 success against Fijian Drua as winger Mark Nawaqanitawase ran in two tries.

The win ensured a quarter-final place for the Sydney-based side, who have seen a big upturn in fortunes following a poor start to the campaign.

Otago Highlanders stayed in contention for a place in the knockout rounds as centre Sam Gilbert kicked two pressure penalties in the final 10 minutes to seal a 20-17 victory over Melbourne Rebels.

The second of those penalties was the last kick of the game.

Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond











