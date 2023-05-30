AES Brasil CEO quits to lead Vibra's ESG-focused department















SAO PAULO, May 30 (Reuters) - The top executive of power firm AES Brasil is leaving the firm to take the helm of a newly-created senior role for renewable energy and other environmental and social issues for fuel retailer Vibra Energia, the firms said in statements on Tuesday.

Clarissa Sadock has been the chief executive for AES' local unit since 2021, and is set to start a two-year term in Vibra's new department focused on green energy as well as other environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by David Alire Garcia











