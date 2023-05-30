Australia's Vulcan Energy signs deal with Stellantis for new geothermal projects

The logo of Stellantis is seen on a company's building in Velizy-Villacoublay near Paris
The logo of Stellantis is seen on a company's building in Velizy-Villacoublay near Paris, France, February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

May 31 (Reuters) - Australia's Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd (VUL.AX) said on Wednesday it has signed a binding term sheet with Stellantis NV (STLAM.MI) for potential use of geothermal renewable energy to decarbonise the energy supply for Stellantis' European operations.

Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru

