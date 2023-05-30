Australia's Vulcan Energy signs deal with Stellantis for new geothermal projects
May 31 (Reuters) - Australia's Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd (VUL.AX) said on Wednesday it has signed a binding term sheet with Stellantis NV (STLAM.MI) for potential use of geothermal renewable energy to decarbonise the energy supply for Stellantis' European operations.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- SustainabilityAES Brasil CEO quits to lead Vibra's ESG-focused department
The top executive of power firm AES Brasil is leaving the firm to take the helm of a newly-created senior role for renewable energy and other environmental and social issues for fuel retailer Vibra Energia, the firms said in statements on Tuesday.