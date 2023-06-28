Auto industry calls Biden vehicle emissions proposal unreasonable

June 28 (Reuters) - The trade group representing nearly all major automakers offered its harshest criticism of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's aggressive proposal to sharply cut vehicle emissions through 2032 saying it is "neither reasonable nor achievable."

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents General Motors (GM.N), Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), Toyota Motor (7203.T) and others, called the proposal a "de facto battery electric vehicle mandate."

The EPA proposed in April cutting vehicle emissions by 56% over 2026 levels, forecasting that would result in 60% of new vehicles by 2030 being electric and 67% by 2032. "EPA’s standards cannot be met without substantially increasing the cost of all vehicles, reducing consumer choice and disadvantaging major portions of the U.S. population and territory," the group said.

Reporting by David Shepardson















