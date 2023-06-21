BHP aims to reduce emissions at least 30% by 2030

June 21 (Reuters) - Australian mining giant BHP (BHP.AX) said on Wednesday it was on track to reduce its operational emissions from its 2020 levels by at least 30% by 2030.

BHP expects operational decarbonization to be "non-linear" and will require significant effort to overcome emissions growth and technology challenges.

