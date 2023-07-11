Biden admin targets use of climate-warming industrial gases

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - The Biden Administration issued a final rule on Tuesday phasing down the use of greenhouse gases known as hydroflourocarbons, or HFCs, commonly used in refrigerators and air conditioners, as its latest step in regulating emissions that cause climate change.

The final rule implements a 40% reduction in use of HFCs below historic levels from 2024 to 2028, the Environmental Protection Agency said. It builds on a 10% phase down implemented for 2022 and 2023, it said.

The EPA said the rule aligns with legislation to reduce the production and consumption of climate-damaging chemicals by 85% by 2036.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner

