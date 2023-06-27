Activist investor Elliott calls for new CEO at NRG Energy
- Companies
June 27 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Investment issued a public letter on Tuesday calling for a new chief executive at utility firm NRG Energy (NRG.N), increasing pressure on incumbent Mauricio Gutierrez.
Shares of NRG rose 2.4% in premarket trading.
Elliott disclosed a more than 13% economic interest in NRG last month, and called for a boardroom overhaul and strategic changes in the company for the second time in six years.
The investor had asked NRG to undertake cost cuts worth $500 million, and pushed for a strategic review to refocus the company on its core business of supplying power.
Elliott said NRG's recent measures including its investor day were "wholly insufficient to remedy a deeply flawed strategy overseen by a leadership team unfit to execute".
NRG did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- WorldJapan likely to extend fuel subsidy to ease pain of consumers - sources
Japan is leaning towards extending support measures for gas and electricity bills set to expire at the end of September, three government and ruling party sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, aiming to underpin a fragile economy.