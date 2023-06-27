Activist investor Elliott calls for new CEO at NRG Energy

The CERAWeek energy conference 2023 in Houston, Texas
Mauricio Gutierrez, president and CEO of NRG Energy, speaks onstage during the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, Texas, U.S., March 9, 2023. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare/File Photo

June 27 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Investment issued a public letter on Tuesday calling for a new chief executive at utility firm NRG Energy (NRG.N), increasing pressure on incumbent Mauricio Gutierrez.

Shares of NRG rose 2.4% in premarket trading.

Elliott disclosed a more than 13% economic interest in NRG last month, and called for a boardroom overhaul and strategic changes in the company for the second time in six years.

The investor had asked NRG to undertake cost cuts worth $500 million, and pushed for a strategic review to refocus the company on its core business of supplying power.

Elliott said NRG's recent measures including its investor day were "wholly insufficient to remedy a deeply flawed strategy overseen by a leadership team unfit to execute".

NRG did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next