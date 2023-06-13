BrandWatch: Companies ‘woefully behind’ in grappling with ethics risks of AI

Summary Nearly half the UK’s largest 250 listed companies have no public code of conduct on AI

Interview profiling, autonomous vehicles, plagiarism and fraud all present AI risk areas

OECD and EU offer frameworks for AI principles including on transparency, fairness and security

Microsoft among brands taking a lead with 350 dedicated employees specialising in AI ethical issues















June 13 - From speech recognition and chatbots to robotic automation and natural language generation, the application of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies by business is proliferating by the day.

As the ubiquity of AI grows, however, so too do the ethical risks. Recent warnings include global labour distortions, disruptions to national security and public education, and even an “existential risk” to humankind.

It’s odd, then, that most brands continue to remain silent on the subject. Read corporate ethics statements and the vast majority say little or nothing about the implications of AI use either within their own business or for the consumers they serve.

All this despite generative AI representing a “hot topic” among the business ethics community, according to Alexandra Johnson, a spokesperson for the London-based Institute of Business Ethics (IBE).

Johnson says the use of AI remains relatively new and brands are playing catch-up. It’s a fair argument. Public regulators in Washington D.C., Brussels and Beijing are all scrambling to establish appropriate guardrails for AI’s rapid rise.

But it could equally be argued that such tardiness signals a weakness in ethics governance more generally. IBE’s own research paints a woeful picture. According to its most recent survey, nearly half (46%) of the UK’s largest 250 listed companies have no public code of conduct whatsoever, while 43% of codes that do exist are judged below par.

A university student demonstrates an AI interview program in Sungnam, South Korea. Picture taken November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Whatever the reason for brands’ silence, the need for guidance of the ethics of AI use is acute, and not just for the tech companies that are developing AI systems and protocols. As Johnson states: “It is important that businesses using such technology include checks and balances, that decisions made by AI can be challenged as needed, and that appropriate governance is in place.”

The adoption of AI-based tools and processes places moral and legal obligations on companies to ensure their use is not injurious to the rights or welfare of their workforce or the wider public.

Such injuries are very often unintentional. Take a common application of AI such as the profiling of job candidates or consumer groups. As experience has shown, the intrinsic prejudices of AI developers, coupled with inaccurate or incomplete datasets, can lead to discriminatory results unless actively checked.

Other common examples of ethical dilemmas linked to AI include physical danger (for example, autonomous vehicles), plagiarism (AI-powered art and music), fraud (online banking) and breach of privacy laws (e-commerce systems).

While different brands will be susceptible to different risks, a broad consensus exists on the core principles that ethical AI policies might ideally include.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) AI Principles offer an indicative list. Its framework comprises five “values-based” principles: inclusive growth, sustainable development and wellbeing; human-centred values and fairness; transparency and explainability; robustness, security and safety; and accountability.

The OECD’s standards also boast an overarching goal that is instructive for brands – namely, to use AI in a way that is “innovative and trustworthy, and that respects human rights and democratic values”.

An autonomous vehicle during a trial on public roads in Oxford, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The European Commission has a very similar set of principles. Published in 2019, its Ethics Guidelines for Trustworthy AI comprise seven “key requirements”. The main divergence from the OECD’s list is the inclusion of human agency and oversight as additional tenets.

One brand taking its steer from the latter is Capgemini. The technology-focused global consultancy boasts a 12-page Code of Ethics for AI that includes examples of how the Commission’s principles might play out in practice.

Consider the issue of fairness. The historical data that AI uses to categorise, predict, and prescribe actions may discriminate “certain population groups”, the brand’s code states. Mitigating actions are then presented, including the possible use of off-the-shelf industry data and an insistence on diverse teams when designing AI solutions.

Such consideration of real-world scenarios and consequent contingency measures is critical to the credibility of AI ethics codes, says Eleanor Drage, a research fellow at the University of Cambridge’s Leverhulme Centre for the Future of Intelligence.

Simply publishing a set of principles with no details about their application is “non-performative”, she argues. In other words, it merely gives the semblance of meaningful action.

“If you (a brand) say that when you use AI you want to be transparent, then people want to find out what that actually means. What tools and practices do you engage in to make such transparency a reality?”

Drage also advises against leaving the design of an AI code exclusively to a board-level ethics committee. While executive buy-in is essential, so too are the views and opinions of technology practitioners with AI expertise.

“It’s important who’s involved in creating these ethical statements,” Drage agrues. “Is it just a bunch of C-suite people who have little to do with AI directly, or is it also the engineers and other experts who are working on these issues day in, day out?”

The imperative to engage internally also extends to the implementation stage. As with any corporate policy, effectiveness rests on the code being widely disseminated and understood.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks at the company's headquarters in Redmond, Washington, to introduce a presentation on the software maker's new AI-powered search engine, February 7, 2023. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dastin

Tying the creation of new AI ethics code to a company-wide communications and training programme is essential, says Ross Seychell, chief people officer at Personio, a human resources software company.

“By engaging in open and transparent communication with employees and stakeholders about the use of AI in the workplace, this can help to build trust and ensure that everyone is aware of the potential impact of AI on the organisation,” he states.

Monitoring the application of AI tools and ensuring that ethical guidelines are rigorously enforced and concerns addressed when the occasion arises is no less essential, he adds.

Microsoft provides a strong example. Led by a dedicated Office of Responsible AI, the U.S. tech giant has almost 350 employees specialising on cybersecurity, privacy, digital safety and other ethical issues arising from the application of AI.

Over the last four years, this in-house team has carried out around 600 detailed assessments of potential ethical issues linked to the use of AI. Almost 150 of these so-called “sensitive use case reviews” have occurred in the last year, highlighting the growing relevance of the theme.

If the risk of breaching its responsible AI guidelines are deemed to be high, Microsoft insists that it is ready to decline potentially profitable business opportunities. In the U.S., for example, the tech giant recently refused a contract with a police force to install real-time face recognition into the body-worn cameras and vehicle dashboard cameras of patrol officers.

Capgemini has established a similar dedicated compliance team for AI ethics, explains Niraj Parihar, head of the firm’s insights and data division. This “flying squad” is charged not only with investigating concerns when they are formally flagged, but also with carrying out unannounced audits of AI-related projects.

The team’s insights also serve as a source of ongoing learning and improvement, Parihar adds: “One advantage of this process is that it makes us more mature because they sometimes discover new scenarios and aspects that then become part of the (compliance) processes.”

As Parihar’s comment implies, the ethical implications for business’s use of AI remain a moving target. With most agreeing that it is too late to put the AI genie back in the bottle, a wait-and-see approach won’t work. Brands need to establish clear ethical guardrails now, with an understanding that tweaks and change will almost certainly be needed in the future.

In a recently published whitepaper on the future governance of AI, Microsoft’s vice chairman Brad Smith quotes a reflection from the company’s chief executive, Satya Nadella, made back in 2016. Better than a “good versus evil” debate about AI, the latter observed, is a discussion about the “values instilled in the people and institutions creating this technology”.

That viewpoint remains true. Only, the scope has since widened. The values companies are bringing to the AI age is now applicable to brands applying this technology, not just to those creating it. This starts with having a clear AI ethics code – and, no, not one written by ChatGPT.











