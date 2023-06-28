Comment: Why climate agreements are the untold story of the 2023 proxy season

June 28 - While votes on shareholder proposals tend to dominate headlines during proxy season, the sheer number of proposals calling for action on climate change that were withdrawn in return for corporate commitments is the quiet victory of the 2023 proxy season.

Of the 256 climate-related shareholder proposals tracked by Ceres this season, investors withdrew 79, or nearly one-third, after negotiating agreements with nearly 70 companies. This year’s was actually the second most successful proxy season ever for corporate commitments to climate action.

Although proxy votes may make the headlines, shareholder proposals are powerful tools that investors use to encourage a company to commit to addressing climate risks and opportunities, before a vote ever takes place. In fact, the traditional idea of a “proxy season” has shifted from a three-month flurry of annual meetings to a year-round affair of continuous engagement by investors with companies in their portfolios. These commitments have multiple benefits. Companies and their shareholders, and society as a whole, are better prepared for a low-carbon future, while investors with widely diversified holdings benefit from reduced systemic risks.

As in recent years, resolutions that focused on addressing carbon emissions were the prevailing topic of 2023 agreements. Over 55% of these agreements (45 of the 79) focused on either setting emissions targets, issuing transition plans for reaching those targets, offsetting emissions, or a combination of these actions.

Engagement areas covered in shareholder agreements with 79 companies in 2023. Ceres/Handout via REUTERS

For instance, New York State Common Retirement Fund, the third largest pension plan in the U.S., managing $207 billion for nearly one million public employees, negotiated agreements on carbon commitments with large companies across the economy, including Carrier Global Corp, Papa John’s International Inc, Century Aluminum Co, and Spirit Realty Capital, Inc, as part of its mandate of managing financial risk for its beneficiaries.

"As trustee of the New York State Common Retirement Fund, one of my fiduciary duties is to protect the fund from risk,” explained New York State comptroller Thomas P DiNapoli, trustee of the New York State Common Retirement Fund. “Climate change poses several threats to our investments. More and more companies understand that reducing their carbon emissions and addressing these risks can help them achieve long-term success and benefit investors. We will continue to engage with our portfolio companies to make sure they are ready for a low-carbon economy."

Of the 45 total agreements on emission-related proposals, five were with semiconductor companies. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, ON Semiconductor Corporation and Texas Instruments, Inc, made commitments to the filer Green Century Capital Management, a mutual fund company, to issue public climate transition plans. This builds on a trend of prominent U.S. tech companies such as Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Facebook taking notable actions to mitigate climate risk in recent years.

After several months of discussions, Seattle City Employees’ Retirement System and The Southern Company (Southern), one of the largest energy utilities in the U.S., reached an agreement on the shareholder’s proposal on setting additional targets for carbon emissions, and on enhancing public disclosure of its process for achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon rainforest. Hormel Foods Corporation made a commitment to Green Century to eliminate deforestation in its supply chain by 2025. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

The 2023 proxy season was also marked by nuanced requests. Proposals around climate lobbying, addressing deforestation, reducing plastic use and waste, and planning for a just transition, such as by mitigating impacts on workers and communities, were among the notable categories this season.

In addition to the emissions agreement with the Seattle City Employees’ Retirement System, Southern committed to issuing an annual report on its environmental impacts on communities in response to a proposal filed by Investor Advocates for Social Justice, which represents faith-based investors on issues, including human rights and climate justice. And Hormel Foods Corporation made a commitment to Green Century to eliminate deforestation in its supply chain by 2025, one of eight commitments in 2023 that notched wins on protecting forests.

During the past few years, making sure that companies’ climate lobbying is in step with their goals for addressing climate change has been a particular focus of investors. During this proxy season, companies and investors came to agreement on nine commitments seeking public disclosure of corporate-funded climate lobbying activities, including those that may be inconsistent with a company’s decarbonisation goals.

Notably, The Pension Boards – United Church of Christ, which oversees the pension plan for the church’s clergy and staff, achieved a commitment that giant oil refiner Phillips 66 will disclose its efforts to influence legislation and regulation related to climate. Phillips 66 agreed to analyse whether the lobbying of its trade associations was aligned with its own carbon emissions’ targets.

When companies respond to shareholder proposals with commitments to take action, it indicates that the companies believe climate-related resolutions are both reasonable and beneficial. While votes tally the level of investor support for shareholder proposals, commitments demonstrate the level of corporate support. Nearly 70 companies committed to addressing climate-related requests from their shareholders during the 2023 proxy season – an outcome worthy of more attention.















