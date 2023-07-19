Ending consumer confusion over recycling is 'critical' in battle against plastic waste

Summary Nearly 80% of consumers surveyed were looking for more sustainable packaging

Consumers confused by recycling labels; 42% of those who are unsure take a guess

Deposit return schemes can boost plastic collection rates to above 90%

Pay-as-you-throw scheme in Massachusetts reduced waste streams by 30%

July 17 - Almost all plastic packaging finds its way into the hands of retail consumers, so they will be an essential part of efforts to increase dismal rates for plastics recycling, which vary from as low as 4.5% in the U.S. to 32.5% across Europe and 44.2% in the U.K.

Consumers are increasingly aware of the environmental issues around plastic, thanks to TV programmes such as Blue Planet and publicity about issues such as ocean plastics and the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. According to Trivium Packaging, 79% of consumers are looking for products that come in sustainable packaging, and 63% claim they are less likely to buy products with packaging that is harmful to the environment.

But they are often confused by the wide range of sustainability callouts, labels and features on products. The first step is to identify which products are best suited to reuse and refill. Here, on-pack labelling is key.

Chris Williams, chief executive of ISB Global, a provider of waste management software, said there’s a need for more transparent pack labelling. “Unfortunately, misleading labels confuse the public about what can be recycled, often leading to incorrect or no action – such as using black bin bags as a default option.”

This was backed up by research this year for the UK’s OPRL (On-Pack Recycling Label) scheme, with more than half of 5,000 consumers surveyed saying they cannot always understand whether packaging can be recycled.

A plastic bottle lies on the bottom of the Adriatic Sea in Polace, Croatia. Publicity about ocean plastics has increased consumer awareness of the issues. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

“Our survey showed that 42% of those who are unsure about recyclability will take a guess. This means that items are placed in recycling containers where they may contaminate the recycling stream,” said Margaret Bates, executive director at OPRL, which provide recycling and refill labels to 95% of the UK groceries market.

“Another 22% of our respondents told us that when they are unsure, they choose not to recycle. In both these cases, potentially recyclable packaging is falling through the gap, for want of clear information.”

Recycling needs to be simpler, much more widely available and the default option for consumers, says Jayne Paramor, strategic technology manager for plastics at WRAP, the Waste Reduction Action Programme. “The complexity of materials in the system has been a big challenge for many years,” says Paramor. “Industry recognises that it’s their job to make changes and tell consumers what they need to do with the material. … We need to eliminate (the use of) plastics that are difficult to recycle.”

One of the most effective methods of boosting collection rates of recycling plastics is through deposit return schemes (DRS), says Regina Mestre, packaging and logistics analyst at Rabobank. “In European countries with DRS, the average return rate is above 90%. In Germany, where the scheme collects glass, plastic and aluminium, it is 98%.”

Such schemes, which pay consumers to return empty packages, are important for producers in the EU, where new rules require them to use an increasing proportion of recycled plastic in their containers, because they increase the supply of material that can be recycled. The EU says single use beverage bottles must include 30% recycled material by 2030, increasing to 65% by 2040. Many producers have complained that they are unable to produce 100% recycled plastic because there is not enough supply, in part because high energy prices have increased the cost of recycling.

A man puts a plastic bottle into a recycling machine in San Giovanni metro station in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Innocent Drinks chief executive Nick Canney, speaking on a panel at Reuters Events Responsible Business Summit in June, said lack of supply and high prices for recycled PET led the company, which is a B Corp, to pull back from a plan to double the proportion of recycled plastics in its bottles to 100% from 50%, and spend the money on other sustainability initiatives. “The cost (of recycled PET) is very, very high and I’m not even sure there’s enough of it around.”

Raffi Schieir, director of Bantam Materials and Prevented Ocean Plastic, which produces a recycled plastic material of the same name, says: “One of the key things required in our discussion about plastic waste is a change in mindset and the way this material is perceived. By giving value to plastic waste, we make it a resource worth investing in, not just something to be discarded or sorted into bins according to inconsistent council guidelines.“

The UK, however, has managed to turn DRS into a political hot potato, with the government opposing plans in Scotland to include glass bottles in its deposit return scheme, and requiring that parts of the Scottish scheme align with schemes planned for the rest of the UK, which are much further away from fruition. As a result, the Scottish scheme has been delayed until at least October 2025.

The EU is looking to boost its plastic recycling rates, partly through new Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) rules, which state by 2026 all packaging must say either “Recycle” or “Do not recycle”. The bloc has a target that 65% of waste be recycled by 2025, rising to 70% by 2030, The UK has a target of 65% by 2035 under its own EPR regulations.

Many retailers are increasing the amount of waste they take back in store, including previously unrecyclable soft plastics. In the UK, for example, supermarkets from Waitrose to Aldi now provide drop-off points where customers can deposit packaging ranging from crisp packets to cling film. The plastic that Waitrose collects is sent to a processing plant and turned into new products such as shrink wrap, rubbish sacks and plastic furniture.

Williams of ISB Global, says that “this is a significant change because it puts an additional obligation on organisations to collect, reuse, recycle and dispose of packaging materials”.

Shoppers browse the aisles of a Waitrose store in London. Waitrose collects its plastic in store, which is sent to a processing plant and turned into new products. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Many municipalities around the world, including more than 7,000 in the U.S., have introduced pay-as-you-throw (PAYT) waste policies, which mean householders pay for each bin they put out for disposal, according to the World Economic Forum. Examples include Seattle, Berkeley, Austin and Portland, Maine.

Such tools are highly effective, the WEF adds. In Massachusetts, for example, towns with pay-as-you-throw systems generated 30% less waste per household in 2020 than towns that didn’t use this approach.

However, the WEF warns that “this strategy can be controversial at the start. Even though everyone already pays for trash collection and disposal, either through their rent or local property taxes, pay-as-you-throw can feel like a new tax when it is broken out and charged separately."

Williams agrees: “Introducing PAYT schemes will concentrate people’s minds on the amount of waste they produce, leading to better consumer habits and a measurable reduction in waste.” Williams adds. “Schemes are already in place in some areas, and it’s likely that they are being considered elsewhere. Introducing these schemes, alongside rebate schemes for recycling, will motivate people to recycle more and throw away less.”

The scale of the plastics problem is so huge that we need an “all of the above” approach that addresses consumers when they are shopping, in store or at home, as well as when they come to dispose of their waste. We need to replace plastic where possible with more sustainable choices, reduce the amount that is used when there is no alternative and give consumers clear information about what material is being used and how it can be recycled, reused or returned at the end of its life.

