Policy Watch: UK 'signally failed' to take hard decisions needed for net-zero, say climate advisers

June 29 - Indicators that the UK could fail to meet its climate targets are flashing red in almost every area of UK policy, according to a damning report from the government’s own advisers, the Climate Change Committee. The country was the first to chart a course to net zero by passing the Climate Change Act 15 years ago, but lack of leadership has led it to squander that lead.

Last July, just as UK temperatures were hitting a record high, the High Court ordered the government to strengthen its net-zero policy and clearly show how its climate plans will deliver targets. In the eight months it took to rework those plans and provide the detail underlying them, the U.S. government announced a ten-year $369 billion plan to spur investment in green technology, while the EU launched its green industrial plan.

But even with the pressure on energy prices from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, progress on renewables has stalled, with the government “still dithering” about onshore wind. Installation of energy efficiency measures are at their lowest since support schemes began, and the carbon emissions standard for future homes still hasn’t been implemented.

Having analysed the new strategy, the CCC says it’s now “less confident” than it was a year ago that the UK can meet the bold commitments it set out at COP26 in Glasgow to slash emissions 68% by 2030. And that calls into question everything beyond.

“You can see the inertia is there,” CCC chief executive Chris Stark told journalists. “You’ve got a series of strings being pushed across government...and no one at the top pulling it up to raise it to the political priority that is required. And I think until that happens, this programme is going to run into the sand.”

The committee’s outgoing chair, John Gummer (himself a former environment secretary) said “an unwillingness to lead” extends across the political spectrum.

“If you lead, then there are bound to be people who would prefer you not to have made those decisions. And what we're seeing at the moment is not only in government, but in opposition, people being unwilling to lead lest some people don't like the decisions that are being made. But these decisions have to be made.”

Transport emissions were still below pre-pandemic levels in 2022, but government is now expecting traffic emissions to be higher in 2030 than forecast in its original net-zero strategy, so it’s choosing not to drive them down as hard.

“This is a political choice”, said Stark. “It's a legitimate choice… (but) it means they have to do more somewhere else. And we would say that's a risky way to do it. The more that we reduce demand for high carbon things like transport, the easier this transition is going to be.”

A sense of the scale of the challenge ahead comes from looking at progress in the past eight years: stripping out aviation and shipping (which are still fluctuating after the pandemic) emissions have been falling by almost 3% a year. But much of that is down to progress in decarbonising the electricity grid. Outside the power sector, progress is much slower, with emissions falling by just over 1% each year. To meet 2030 commitments, the pace of reduction needs to rev up four-fold.

Of most concern is industry, the third-largest source of UK emissions. Policies to drive the electrification of industry are missing, especially in the steel sector, where the government expects electrification to play a significant role.

Similarly, there is a lack of policy to support the resource efficiencies which are expected to deliver emissions reductions, and there’s no clear strategy for decarbonising small facilities, which are not covered by the UK’s emissions trading system.

Funding for industrial electrification is inadequate, and a small fraction of what’s been made available for hydrogen or carbon capture and storage. And while the government has committed £20 billion to support CCUS, details of that spending haven’t been released, and there’s no plan for CO2 transport from sites outside industrial clusters.

Ben Westerman, who leads on climate policy at the Aldersgate Group, says industry wants an across-economy understanding of the challenge for business, and with it the support. He observes that the government has a preference for short-term sector deals, such as an £850 million automotive transformation fund to develop electrified supply chains, or the North Sea transition deal.

In contrast, he says, the US inflation Reduction Act tells business “this is what cross-economy policy is going to look like for the next 10 years. And in that world, a company – particularly if you're a global company – can really invest confidently." He warned that policy barriers in the UK mean that “we’re seeing significant capital flight.”

The CCC wants to see priority given to developing plans for net-zero skills across all sectors. “We’ve had piecemeal bits of legislation or commitment to strategies, such as the green finance strategy, (but) what we're not seeing is that joined up inter-departmental thinking across Whitehall on skills,” Westerman says.

“We need an approach to investment in the UK that also ensures that the skills are required in the UK, and that speaks very much to the onshoring of supply chains that the (U.S.) Inflation Reduction Act is trying to achieve."

The CCC has also looked at corporate plans for decarbonisation of the manufacturing and construction industry. It’s compared those targets with its own modelling for net zero and finds that average corporate targets would deliver a 14% emissions reduction by 2030, whereas its modelling foresees a 42% reduction.

Further out to 2050, the gap is far wider, with corporate targets for emissions reduction forecast to deliver a 17% drop in emissions, whereas a 96% cut is required. Companies that have set science-based targets are more closely aligned to the CCC’s 2030 pathway, with chemicals most closely on track. Iron, steel, cement and lime sectors are the furthest off track both for 2030 and 2050.

However, concern about progress on climate targets isn’t confined to the UK. Independent EU auditors are concerned the 27-member bloc won’t meet its 2030 targets. In a report earlier this week, they said that there’s “little indication so far that the ambitious 2030 EU targets will be translated into sufficient action.” Nor whether sufficient financing will be available to reach the targets, particularly from the private sector.















