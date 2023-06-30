Revised UPS contract offer makes 'significant' movement on pay -Teamsters

rbFILE PHOTO: United Parcel Service and the Teamsters hold a rally in Orange
United Parcel Service and the Teamsters hold a rally before before the beginning of the largest U.S. private sector labor contract talks covering more than 330,000 U.S. drivers, package handlers and loaders at the global delivery firm, in Orange, California, U.S. April 15, 2023. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci/File Photo

LOS ANGELES, June 30 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service (UPS.N) has delivered a revised offer with "significant movement on wages and other economic language," the union representing roughly 340,000 U.S. drivers, package handlers and loaders at the global delivery firm said on Friday.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters union said UPS has requested more time to negotiate and pledged to reach a deal no later than July 5. UPS was not immediately available for comment.

Earlier this week the International Brotherhood of Teamsters union demanded that UPS make its "last, best, and final offer no later than June 30."

The contract covering U.S. UPS workers expires at midnight on July 31.

Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next