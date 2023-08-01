Society Watch: How companies benefit from bringing workers into the boardroom

Members of the ASLEF rail union stand at a picket line outside Euston station in London during a strike. Over the last 12 months, Britain has lost more days to strikes that at any time since the 1980s. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls License this content on Reuters Connect

July 31 - Over the last 12 months, Britain has lost more days to strikes that at any time since the 1980s. Figures from the Office for National Statistics show that in the 12 months between May 2022 and May 2023, nearly 4 million days were lost to industrial action, numbers that don’t even take into account the continued disputes in the health and railway services.

The last time similar figures were recorded was during the ambulance strike, which ran across 1989 to 1990. But could a more open policy in the boardroom, with greater representation for workers, help to smooth over these divisions?

Worker representation in the boardroom is an issue that sporadically makes the news in the UK. In the late 1970s, "A Language for Life", better known as the 'Bullock Report', chaired by British historian Alan Bullock, put forward greater worker participation as a way of solving the industrial disputes that were ravaging the nation. Perhaps in a fit of pre-Thatcher paranoia, it was the trade union movement that vetoed the idea, fearing that inviting workers into the boardroom would force them to sell-out and toe a management line.

The idea briefly surfaced again in the coalition government’s 2012 Kay Review, chaired by British economist John Kay. It found an unlikely champion in Theresa May, as she campaigned to take over as Prime Minister, although her ideas were eventually watered down, and appeared as changes to the 2018 corporate governance code.

The revised code gave companies three options: appoint a director from the workforce, create a formal workforce advisory panel, or designate a non-executive director. To no-one’s great surprise, only five of the 350 FTSE companies surveyed in 2021 had opted to appoint a worker-director.

Theresa May addressing the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) annual conference in London in 2016. The former prime minister championed the idea of a worker representation in boardrooms.

“Companies aren’t showing any real interest in the idea,” says Luke Hildyard, director of the High Pay Centre, a think-tank focused on pay and employment rights. “There isn’t really any kind of progress… In the main, companies pay lip service to the idea of worker voice in corporate governance; they haven’t really implemented it in any meaningful way.”

In Europe things are far different. Much of post-war Germany’s industrial success can be attributed to its policy of co-determination, which enshrines the rights of workers to participate in the management of the companies that employ them. Originally an Anglo-American idea foisted upon Germany’s coal and steel industries, despite some boardroom resistance, it spread to all companies with more than 2,000 employees in the 1970s.

Nineteen European countries now have some form of worker representation on the board, many with regulations that apply across both the public and private sectors. But in the United States, as in the UK, there remains strong resistance, with research by the High Pay Centre showing that over the last four years, shareholder resolutions calling for worker directors at some of the world’s biggest companies, including Walmart, Alphabet and Amazon, have all been voted down. So why is the resistance so strong?

Hildyard believes there is an underlying feeling within the corporate world that worker directors will simply oversimplify the board; they have not served time learning the ways of running a company, so why should they get a voice at the table?

Janet Williamson, a senior policy officer at the TUC, blames snobbery and a failure “to recognise the potential contribution of worker directors”.

This short-sightedness means businesses are missing out on the many benefits that listening to the worker’s voice can bring, continues Hildyard. “How many times do you hear a business leader, when there's some scandal engulfing their company, and their defence is: 'I can't possibly be expected to know everything that's going on’,” he says.

A worker assembles a new Audi. Germany's policy of co-determination enshrines the rights of workers to participate in the management of the companies that employ them.

"That's the sort of thing that you might avoid if you've got people that understand what's going on at the coal face of the company, speaking frankly about it... in the boardroom."

A diverse board also guards against what Hildyard calls the “golf club group”, where “everyone agrees with each other (and) doesn’t challenge or interrogate.”

Investors have also picked up on the benefits of listening to the worker voice, from ideas around cognitive diversity in the boardroom, and better operational understanding, to the signals it sends to the workforce and the positive impact it can have on employee engagement and productivity. It can also encourage boards to take a long-term approach to decision making, says Williamson

This is even more relevant given the number of new issues businesses are facing around climate, diversity and the potential impact on jobs of technological innovations such as artificial intelligence, areas that are not necessarily strong points for men in grey suits, and where alternative perspectives could prove useful.

This is part of the thinking behind a new youth collective set up by The Body Shop. Although a step away from worker directors, the group is made up of six Body Shop employees, and six people invited from the wider B Corp movement; all are under 30.

“We need to have young people engaged who want business to succeed…. (who) see business as a force for change and a force for good,” says Chris Davis, The Body Shop's international sustainability, activism and communications director.

An Amazon fulfilment centre in New Jersey, U.S. Shareholder resolutions calling for worker directors at Amazon have been voted down.

Sessions are conducted online, with strict governance and rules of engagement. “It’s not free consultancy for the business,” says Davis. Transparency is vital, with the collective clear that the board is under no commitment to take on their ideas.

“We as a board still run the business, that power dynamic needs to remain, but the important thing for the youth collective is saying (to them) ‘look, we are open to learn and we'll be completely transparent with you’.”

In one recent meeting on social media, says Davis, the board picked up on perspectives that could only come from young people. “The lens in which they see the world is completely different, especially on social (media), to the way in which we in the board see it,” he says.

He believes the session could fundamentally change where social media sits within the business, having discovered that “social media is not media at all – it's about engagement”, and that companies need to be authentic.

It’s about hearing practical ideas that can really change the business, and having discussions that can be challenging and even uncomfortable, he says. Boards need to be willing to move on from the idea that people have to have earned their place in the boardroom.

“We’re using the Youth Collective to make us a better and more sustainable business,” he adds.

But as industrial action rumbles on, for Hildyard the only real way of making progress, as with so much in the corporate world, is to make worker representation mandatory. “The best chance of progress is just by making it a legal requirement,” he says. “Companies are not going to do this voluntarily on a large scale."

