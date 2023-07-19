US says Amazon agrees to penalty for Alexa's alleged violations of children’s privacy law

Companies Amazon.com Inc Follow

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday that Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and a subsidiary agreed to a permanent injunction and to pay a $25 million civil penalty as part of a settlement to resolve alleged violations of a children's privacy law relating to its Alexa voice assistant.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington

