US says Amazon agrees to penalty for Alexa's alleged violations of children’s privacy law

Amazon's DOT Alexa device is shown in this picture illustration
Amazon's DOT Alexa device is shown in this picture illustration taken October 1, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Illustration

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday that Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and a subsidiary agreed to a permanent injunction and to pay a $25 million civil penalty as part of a settlement to resolve alleged violations of a children's privacy law relating to its Alexa voice assistant.

