Britain backs greener air travel with $280 mln funding package















LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Britain has announced 218 million pounds ($279 million) to help fund research into greener air travel, its minister for industry and economic security Nusrat Ghani will announce at the Paris Airshow on Tuesday.

The financial package is being provided jointly by government and industry and will help develop more carbon-efficient landing gear, aircraft wings, engines and sensors, a government statement said.

($1 = 0.7822 pounds)

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by David Milliken











