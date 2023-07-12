Canada pledges $450 million for UN climate change fund

Canada's Minister of the Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, April 7, 2022. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle/File Photo

BRUSSELS, July 12 (Reuters) - Canada will contribute $450 million to the United Nations' main fund to help developing countries cope with climate change, the country's climate minister said on Wednesday.

Steven Guilbeault said the commitment was a 50% increase from Canada's previous pledge, made in 2019, to the UN Green Climate Fund. He called on other countries to also step up their contributions.

