Canada says provinces must be aiming for clean power grid to access tax credits

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, April 7, 2022. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle/File Photo

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Canada's provinces will need to be moving toward non-emitting power grids to access clean electricity investment tax credits, federal natural resources minister Jonathan Wilkinson said on Tuesday.

Ottawa is aiming for a net-zero emissions grid by 2035 but is facing pushback from a number of provinces including Alberta and Saskatchewan, which have both said the target is unrealistic and are planning to reach net-zero power generation by 2050 instead.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government introduced a refundable 15% clean electricity investment tax credit in its 2023 budget March, available to both the private sector and provincial utilities.

"To access the tax credit will require you are moving in the direction of non-emitting generation," Wilkinson told a press conference in Vancouver, where he was presenting a paper outlining the federal government's vision for a clean electricity grid.

Wilkinson did not specify when provinces would need to achieve net-zero power emissions.

Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Mark Porter and Jonathan Oatis

